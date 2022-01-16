Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Nuvei stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

