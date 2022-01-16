Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Impinj reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $65,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Impinj by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Impinj by 77.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. 223,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

