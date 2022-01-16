Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce $163.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:HRTG remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Friday. 89,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,529. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.