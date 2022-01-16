Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HTOO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

