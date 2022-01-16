Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

