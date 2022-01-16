Broderick Brian C Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

