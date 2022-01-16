Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 2.1% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

