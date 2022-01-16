Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 26,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,081. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

