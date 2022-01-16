BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 590 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($8.01) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 218.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Friday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.71). The stock has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.