Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

