Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.25 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00321171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000120 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

