Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.