Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.37. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 702,708 shares.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

