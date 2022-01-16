BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $100.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.