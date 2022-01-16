Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$4.30. The firm had revenue of C$118.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

