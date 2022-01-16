BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

