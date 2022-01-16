Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.75 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $176.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $179.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.03 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 911,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,427. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

