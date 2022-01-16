Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.