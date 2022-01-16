Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BPRMF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

