Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of BPRMF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.