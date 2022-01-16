Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after acquiring an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.13 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

