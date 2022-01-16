Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

