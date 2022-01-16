BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLE opened at $14.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

