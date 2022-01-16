BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,036,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.75% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,139,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

