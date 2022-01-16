BlackRock Inc. Purchases 366,237 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.36% of Hasbro worth $1,029,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.