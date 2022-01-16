BlackRock Inc. Has $982.37 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of F5 Networks worth $982,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $6,084,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $4,513,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in F5 Networks by 102.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.76. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.