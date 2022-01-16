BlackRock Inc. Buys 347,101 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of LKQ worth $1,063,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

