BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,352,210 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Unity Software worth $943,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after buying an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Software by 535.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,571,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

