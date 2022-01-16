BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 353.4% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 353.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE CII opened at $21.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

