BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 353.4% in December

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 353.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE CII opened at $21.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
