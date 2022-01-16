Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $88,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

