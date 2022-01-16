BitDegree Hits Market Cap of $798,328.51 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded flat against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

