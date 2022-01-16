BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $299.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.93.
Shares of BNTX opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.89 and a 200-day moving average of $289.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
