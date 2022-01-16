BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $299.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.93.

Shares of BNTX opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.89 and a 200-day moving average of $289.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

