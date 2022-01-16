bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMXMF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

BMXMF stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.