Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BMEA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,270,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

