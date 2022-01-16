BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,237. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

