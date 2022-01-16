BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.90 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BGC Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.