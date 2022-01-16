BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.10.

BLU stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

