Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a C$2,600.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$518.27.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV opened at C$27.59 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.