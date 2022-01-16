Barclays PLC Has $32 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $31,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

