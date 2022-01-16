Barclays PLC Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,028 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Yum China worth $30,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

