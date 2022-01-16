Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $28,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Amundi purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

