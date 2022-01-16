Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

