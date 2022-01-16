Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BK stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

