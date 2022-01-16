Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $118.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

