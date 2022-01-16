Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Banc of California worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $459,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $6,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $21.86 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

