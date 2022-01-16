Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $245.50

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 245.50 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 258.89 ($3.51), with a volume of 934434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.56).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.72.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

