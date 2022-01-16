BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

