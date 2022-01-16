BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
BAE Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
