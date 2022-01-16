AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

AVROBIO stock remained flat at $$2.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

