Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 735,606 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

