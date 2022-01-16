Attila (ATT) One Day Volume Tops $167,898.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $167,898.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

