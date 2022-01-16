ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

ATSAF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

