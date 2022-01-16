ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

ATSAF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

